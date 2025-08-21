The time has come, Travelers!



Last Epoch Season 3 - Beneath Ancient Skies is now live on Steam.



Once the patch is installed, you’ll be able to log in, begin the Primal Hunt, and we look forward to exploring the Ancient Era alongside you.



Don’t forget that we are currently running our biggest Twitch Drops campaign ever, with 8 Free Cosmetics! You can get all the details here.



Hype Week Recap



Did you miss any of our Beneath Ancient Skies hype week content? Don’t worry we’ve got you covered. Here is a link to all the posts and the patch notes:



The Primal Hunt - Primal Hunt | Coming to Last Epoch August 21st

The Ancient Era - The Ancient Era | Coming to Last Epoch August 21st

Lich and Necromancer Updates - Lich & Necromancer Updates | Coming to Last Epoch August 21st

Quality of Life and Minion AI - Quality of Life & Minion AI | Coming to Last Epoch August 21st

Patch Notes - Last Epoch: Beneath Ancient Skies Patch Notes



Thank You!



Yesterday, we announced that Last Epoch has sold more than 3,000,000 copies. We appreciate each and every member of this amazing community who made it possible. We hope you enjoy playing Season 3 as much as we’ve enjoyed working on it.



Please continue to provide feedback and suggestions; we’re still listening. Your passion helps us make Last Epoch even better, and we truly are inspired by it.



We can’t wait to see you in Eterra!