Co-op
Co-op allows you to experience the same content and gameplay as single player, but with friends. You can freely switch between solo and co-op on any save file, and all progress carries over seamlessly between the two.
To host a co-op session, select the Multiplayer option from the main menu or the in-game pause menu, and invite your Steam friends to join. It is recommend that players be at a similar level, as world difficulty scales to the party leader.
Player-vs-player combat is not currently supported. We may add the option to damage other players in the future, but the focus of the game-play will remain cooperative even if we do so.
If you encounter any bugs in either co-op or single-player, please use the in-game bug report tool in the escape menu to let us know.
Fishing Guild Outpost Island
A new type of outpost island has been added, featuring a Fishing Guild. Completing quests here will let you rise through the guild ranks and earn unique rewards.
Sea Treasure
Treasure chests at sea can now occasionally be spotted from a distance by their glow. To retrieve them, you’ll need a Treasure Grabber—a small ship-mounted crane with a hook. Treasure Grabbers can be purchased from select merchants and used to pull these treasures from the ocean.
Seasonal MerchantsSeasonal merchants now appear at certain times of the year, offering limited-time items. To keep track of seasons, you can purchase a Lunar Calendar from a Stargazer NPC.
Changes
- Added Co-op.
- Added a new fishing guild outpost island, containing a few fishing-related quests.
- Added seasonal merchants, which only appear at certain times of the year.
- Added new weapons and armor.
- Added some new unique islands.
- Added a way to mark items as junk. Items marked as junk will show up in the junk tabs at merchants and in your inventory. Additionally, added a salvage all junk button in the inventory.
- Added transfer all buttons to ship inventory.
- Added an emote wheel that you can access from the item wheel.
- Added a treasure grabber item that you can place on your ship. Look for glowing spots in the ocean where this can be used.
- Added animations for consuming most potions and food.
- Added an option to enable a combat log, which will show recent damage numbers.
- You can now sell Ignis weapons.
- You can now hear enemy footsteps from further away.
- Added ambient volume setting.
- Added music frequency option in the settings.
- Added a new lookout tower that can sometimes spawn at sea.
- Added a new tier 2 meal recipe that uses boar meat.
- Added flare gun item.
- Added an animation to the craft button when crafting a recipe.
- You can now see your passive armor effects and duration effects on the stats screen.
- The Cartographer's Assistant will now give you a map to their location, making it easier to return when completing the quests.
- Added the controls option to main menu.
- Updated the appearance of some UI windows.
- Updated some sound effects to higher quality versions.
- Sound effects in caves and dungeons now have a slight reverb effect.
- Adjusted cloud visuals slightly.
- Adjusted lighting on Helm Chandelier.
- Updated the Queen Slayer Sword visuals to better match the lore of the item.
- Adjusted the difficulty of various bosses.
- Improved stats on a number of unique weapons.
- Increased how much cooking experience you gain per meal.
- Increased the amount of moonrock that can spawn on marshland islands.
- Increased the amount of mining rocks that can spawn on some islands.
- Increased the amount of xp you get when mining silver ore.
- Increased the chance to get more meal recipe drops early on.
- Adjusted some merchant recipe loot drop rates.
- Reduced the cost of some pickaxe recipes.
- Disabled buy quantity input if you can't afford to buy more than one of an item.
- Increase the fog height during storms for appropriate visibility when on tall islands.
- Bears can now attack other wildlife.
- You can now sometimes loot rare bombs from higher level enemies.
- Added subtle smoke poof when destroying mining rocks and breakable cave walls.
- Fixed a crash that could happen when placing your ship.
- Fixed getting stuck with loading screen up if an exception occurs when loading a scene.
- Fixed getting stuck if you replace your boat while using the ladder.
- Fixed an issue where effects were not getting removed. This fixes issues with stacking food buffs and the hunger and encumbered debuffs not going away.
- Fixed unlocked doors re-locking after dying and respawning in a dungeon.
- Fixed talent effects not applying or removing when changed on an equipped item.
- Fixed Swift Blade talent not working right.
- Fixed an issue with selecting talents on the Moonrock Sword.
- Fixed being able to cheese the catacombs boss.
- Fixed water surface not visible in one of the flooded caves.
- Fixed large boulder not having collision in the Trial of Wind dungeon.
- Fixed some plants blocking interaction.
- Fixed sextant or spyglass scoped visuals not hiding if you died while using them.
- Fixed footstep sounds sometimes playing while interacting with a ship wheel.
- Fixed a number of cave ambiance sounds that didn't respect volume settings.
- Fixed particles in Astrologers Cave not rendering sometimes.
- Fixed some visual issues in the pirate sea fortress.
- Fixed chest in the sewers area of a pirate sea fortress spawning higher level loot than it was intended to.
- Fixed an issue with some item talent effects not stacking properly.
- Fixed some translation errors.
- Fixed Nicodemas' tomb in the family crypt missing a localization text.
- Fixed the door to Soren's house in the Red Raider guild showing question marks when you moused over it.
- Fixed the tooltip remaining on the cursor sometimes during a tutorial popup.
- Fixed being able to walk through the walls at a pirate campsite.
- Fixed some underwater cave points of interest having the wrong ambient audio.
- Fixed some beds at underwater shipwrecks showing an interaction icon.
- Fixed some handheld items receiving decals.
- Fixed Moonrock Sword showing its attack bonus description twice.
- Fixed portcullis at Redwood Island POI being too short, causing tall pirates to bonk their heads.
- Fixed the state of buried treasure not saving.
- Fixed bears being able to kill ghostly apparitions.
- Fixed Infused elixir saying it replaces the current potion effect.
- Fixed bombs showing they were a dexterity weapon.
- Fixed an issue with an exploration log entry being unattainable.
