Co-op

Fishing Guild Outpost Island

Sea Treasure

Seasonal Merchants

Added Co-op.



Added a new fishing guild outpost island, containing a few fishing-related quests.



Added seasonal merchants, which only appear at certain times of the year.



Added new weapons and armor.



Added some new unique islands.



Added a way to mark items as junk. Items marked as junk will show up in the junk tabs at merchants and in your inventory. Additionally, added a salvage all junk button in the inventory.



Added transfer all buttons to ship inventory.



Added an emote wheel that you can access from the item wheel.



Added a treasure grabber item that you can place on your ship. Look for glowing spots in the ocean where this can be used.



Added animations for consuming most potions and food.



Added an option to enable a combat log, which will show recent damage numbers.



You can now sell Ignis weapons.



You can now hear enemy footsteps from further away.



Added ambient volume setting.



Added music frequency option in the settings.



Added a new lookout tower that can sometimes spawn at sea.



Added a new tier 2 meal recipe that uses boar meat.



Added flare gun item.



Added an animation to the craft button when crafting a recipe.



You can now see your passive armor effects and duration effects on the stats screen.



The Cartographer's Assistant will now give you a map to their location, making it easier to return when completing the quests.



Added the controls option to main menu.



Updated the appearance of some UI windows.



Updated some sound effects to higher quality versions.



Sound effects in caves and dungeons now have a slight reverb effect.



Adjusted cloud visuals slightly.



Adjusted lighting on Helm Chandelier.



Updated the Queen Slayer Sword visuals to better match the lore of the item.



Adjusted the difficulty of various bosses.



Improved stats on a number of unique weapons.



Increased how much cooking experience you gain per meal.



Increased the amount of moonrock that can spawn on marshland islands.



Increased the amount of mining rocks that can spawn on some islands.



Increased the amount of xp you get when mining silver ore.



Increased the chance to get more meal recipe drops early on.



Adjusted some merchant recipe loot drop rates.



Reduced the cost of some pickaxe recipes.



Disabled buy quantity input if you can't afford to buy more than one of an item.



Increase the fog height during storms for appropriate visibility when on tall islands.



Bears can now attack other wildlife.



You can now sometimes loot rare bombs from higher level enemies.



Added subtle smoke poof when destroying mining rocks and breakable cave walls.



Fixed a crash that could happen when placing your ship.



Fixed getting stuck with loading screen up if an exception occurs when loading a scene.



Fixed getting stuck if you replace your boat while using the ladder.



Fixed an issue where effects were not getting removed. This fixes issues with stacking food buffs and the hunger and encumbered debuffs not going away.



Fixed unlocked doors re-locking after dying and respawning in a dungeon.



Fixed talent effects not applying or removing when changed on an equipped item.



Fixed Swift Blade talent not working right.



Fixed an issue with selecting talents on the Moonrock Sword.



Fixed being able to cheese the catacombs boss.



Fixed water surface not visible in one of the flooded caves.



Fixed large boulder not having collision in the Trial of Wind dungeon.



Fixed some plants blocking interaction.



Fixed sextant or spyglass scoped visuals not hiding if you died while using them.



Fixed footstep sounds sometimes playing while interacting with a ship wheel.



Fixed a number of cave ambiance sounds that didn't respect volume settings.



Fixed particles in Astrologers Cave not rendering sometimes.



Fixed some visual issues in the pirate sea fortress.



Fixed chest in the sewers area of a pirate sea fortress spawning higher level loot than it was intended to.



Fixed an issue with some item talent effects not stacking properly.



Fixed some translation errors.



Fixed Nicodemas' tomb in the family crypt missing a localization text.



Fixed the door to Soren's house in the Red Raider guild showing question marks when you moused over it.



Fixed the tooltip remaining on the cursor sometimes during a tutorial popup.



Fixed being able to walk through the walls at a pirate campsite.



Fixed some underwater cave points of interest having the wrong ambient audio.



Fixed some beds at underwater shipwrecks showing an interaction icon.



Fixed some handheld items receiving decals.



Fixed Moonrock Sword showing its attack bonus description twice.



Fixed portcullis at Redwood Island POI being too short, causing tall pirates to bonk their heads.



Fixed the state of buried treasure not saving.



Fixed bears being able to kill ghostly apparitions.



Fixed Infused elixir saying it replaces the current potion effect.



Fixed bombs showing they were a dexterity weapon.



Fixed an issue with an exploration log entry being unattainable.



This update adds the ability to cooperatively adventure with your friends, new content to discover, and a number of bug fixes.. You can freely switch between solo and co-op on any save file, and all progress carries over seamlessly between the two.To host a co-op session, select the Multiplayer option from the main menu or the in-game pause menu, and invite your Steam friends to join. It is recommend that players be at a similar level, as world difficulty scales to the party leader.Player-vs-player combat is not currently supported. We may add the option to damage other players in the future, but the focus of the game-play will remain cooperative even if we do so.If you encounter any bugs in either co-op or single-player, please use the in-game bug report tool in the escape menu to let us know.A new type of outpost island has been added, featuring a Fishing Guild. Completing quests here will let you rise through the guild ranks and earn unique rewards.Treasure chests at sea can now occasionally be spotted from a distance by their glow. To retrieve them, you’ll need a—a small ship-mounted crane with a hook. Treasure Grabbers can be purchased from select merchants and used to pull these treasures from the ocean.Seasonal merchants now appear at certain times of the year, offering limited-time items. To keep track of seasons, you can purchase afrom a Stargazer NPC.