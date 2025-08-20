 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19674327 Edited 20 August 2025 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
New effect on surfaces getting hit by gunshot
New reload animations added
New katana attack animation on ninja
New bullets spawn from guns and drop on the ground when shooting
New map "Modern house"
New: Holographic sight added

