20 August 2025 Build 19674325 Edited 20 August 2025 – 20:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.01t is here with smarter targeting and smoother drafting performance:

Improved end-of-round targeting logic – especially for picks 1–3 and 9–12 – making better decisions on when to pick and allowing back-to-back target handling.

Added caching for round targets to speed up the Drafting Screen and reduce performance hiccups.

These changes should make drafting feel more natural and responsive.

Happy drafting! 🏈

Changed files in this update

