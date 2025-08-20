Version 1.01t is here with smarter targeting and smoother drafting performance:



Improved end-of-round targeting logic – especially for picks 1–3 and 9–12 – making better decisions on when to pick and allowing back-to-back target handling.



Added caching for round targets to speed up the Drafting Screen and reduce performance hiccups.



These changes should make drafting feel more natural and responsive.



Happy drafting! 🏈