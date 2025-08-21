Hey,

We’re releasing a hotfix to address several gameplay issues.

Thank you once again for all your bug reports and feedback – here’s what’s been fixed:

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where interacting with the vendor could cause the game to freeze for some players,

Additional fixes to the cello music associated with several events. – If you still hear violin music after loading a save, exit the event area to let the music fade out,

Melee weapon durability bug has been fixed – melee weapon damage now properly decreases as durability decreases,

DPS is now properly displayed in the inventory for firearms when durability decreases,

Fixed wall texture in the heating node at the player base.

See you in Exclusion Zone,

CG2 Team