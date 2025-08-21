 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19674279 Edited 21 August 2025 – 13:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey,

We’re releasing a hotfix to address several gameplay issues.
Thank you once again for all your bug reports and feedback – here’s what’s been fixed:

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where interacting with the vendor could cause the game to freeze for some players,

  • Additional fixes to the cello music associated with several events. – If you still hear violin music after loading a save, exit the event area to let the music fade out,

  • Melee weapon durability bug has been fixed – melee weapon damage now properly decreases as durability decreases,

  • DPS is now properly displayed in the inventory for firearms when durability decreases,

  • Fixed wall texture in the heating node at the player base.

See you in Exclusion Zone,

CG2 Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2075101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link