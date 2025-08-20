 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19674245
Update notes via Steam Community

DEMoCap 1.28 contains these improvements and fixes:

  • Added support for hand interaction to control DEMoCap from VR.

  • Added center playspace button to settings panel. Helps with Quest HMDs using badly aligned playspace.

  • Added wrist bone and wrist rotation to fingers motion transfer. Helps with hand orientation when using full finger tracking on Quest HMDs which tend to deliver problematic rotation data.

  • Removed project-to-ground support and replaced it with ghost collider which works better with non-teleport navigation mode.

  • Reworked wide vr-menu handling to be more user friendly.

  • Added waist simulation for use with capturing not using a waist tracker.

