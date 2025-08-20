DEMoCap 1.28 contains these improvements and fixes:

Added support for hand interaction to control DEMoCap from VR.

Added center playspace button to settings panel. Helps with Quest HMDs using badly aligned playspace.

Added wrist bone and wrist rotation to fingers motion transfer. Helps with hand orientation when using full finger tracking on Quest HMDs which tend to deliver problematic rotation data.

Removed project-to-ground support and replaced it with ghost collider which works better with non-teleport navigation mode.

Reworked wide vr-menu handling to be more user friendly.