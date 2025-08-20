 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19674098 Edited 20 August 2025 – 20:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance


Balance ability: you can hit multiple targets at once

Stinger nerf: taser duration reduced from 4s to 2s

Stinger change: hitbox adjusted (hitting is more accurate)

Shark Smell nerf: reveal duration reduced from 5s to 2.5s + 50% slower speed recovery debuff

Husk buff: no longer revealed through walls

Silencer pistol buff: now fires hitscan instead of projectile

Silencer pistol buff: right-click adds a crosshair

Ribcage armor buff: damage reduction increased to 25%

Targun buff: right-click fires faster

Targun buff: projectile now deals knockback

Targun buff: left-click damage increased to 7

Silencer buff: damage increased to 15

Slasher’s wall ability: replaced with “Goo” + overall ability buff

Projectile ability nerf

Gameplay changes


Solo hostage gives 1500

Hostage with two players gives 4000

Hostage with three players gives 7500

Bugs no longer spawn — replaced by nests

Nests work similarly to bugs, but after 30 seconds a bug respawns inside the nest

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3886022
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3886023
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link