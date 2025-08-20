Balance

Balance ability: you can hit multiple targets at once



Stinger nerf: taser duration reduced from 4s to 2s



Stinger change: hitbox adjusted (hitting is more accurate)



Shark Smell nerf: reveal duration reduced from 5s to 2.5s + 50% slower speed recovery debuff



Husk buff: no longer revealed through walls



Silencer pistol buff: now fires hitscan instead of projectile



Silencer pistol buff: right-click adds a crosshair



Ribcage armor buff: damage reduction increased to 25%



Targun buff: right-click fires faster



Targun buff: projectile now deals knockback



Targun buff: left-click damage increased to 7



Silencer buff: damage increased to 15



Slasher’s wall ability: replaced with “Goo” + overall ability buff



Projectile ability nerf



Gameplay changes

Solo hostage gives 1500



Hostage with two players gives 4000



Hostage with three players gives 7500



Bugs no longer spawn — replaced by nests



Nests work similarly to bugs, but after 30 seconds a bug respawns inside the nest