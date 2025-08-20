Balance
Balance ability: you can hit multiple targets at once
Stinger nerf: taser duration reduced from 4s to 2s
Stinger change: hitbox adjusted (hitting is more accurate)
Shark Smell nerf: reveal duration reduced from 5s to 2.5s + 50% slower speed recovery debuff
Husk buff: no longer revealed through walls
Silencer pistol buff: now fires hitscan instead of projectile
Silencer pistol buff: right-click adds a crosshair
Ribcage armor buff: damage reduction increased to 25%
Targun buff: right-click fires faster
Targun buff: projectile now deals knockback
Targun buff: left-click damage increased to 7
Silencer buff: damage increased to 15
Slasher’s wall ability: replaced with “Goo” + overall ability buff
Projectile ability nerf
Gameplay changes
Solo hostage gives 1500
Hostage with two players gives 4000
Hostage with three players gives 7500
Bugs no longer spawn — replaced by nests
Nests work similarly to bugs, but after 30 seconds a bug respawns inside the nest
Changed files in this update