\[ New Feature: Confessions ]

Yes, it's finally here. The confessions update. I know, I know, it took a while to get it out to the public... but trust me, we were working on all sorts of other cool things to release alongside this update. It was 100% worth it in my opinion. Anywho... confessions are little cutscenes that can happen if an islander gains a crush on another islander. You're able to choose where they confess at and what they say during said confessions. But beware... if your islander isn't the only one who wants to confess to their crush, you might be dealing with a bit of drama on your island.

Along with confessions comes biological islander babies! That's right, when two islanders are together in a relationship and are content in what they have, they'll decide together that they want a baby. Babies are generated based on both parents personalities, skin color, hair color, etc. Hair color and skin color can even be a blend of both islanders... since they ARE clay! And, coming along with biological babies is... the official New Day "Sex Update"! (Not really, but a slight cutscene will occur where you can slightly see how islander babies are made... interesting, right?...)

And of course, to end off the "confession" notes, your islanders can break up with each other, too. I know, I know... that's to be expected... but soon, when we implement more personalities into New Day, you'll see why I mentioned it here... hehe...

\[ Massive Fix : Importing Islanders ]

Islanders that're imported that use "," instead of "." will now properly import into your game! How fun is that?! Now, everyone, all over the world, can share their islanders to ANYONE they want!

\[ New Feature: Arguments / Fights ]

Islanders are now able to fight each other.

That's... all I wanna say here. You have to play the game in order to see what'll happen between your islanders.

\[ New Ordinance: "Gotta Love Fast" ]

With "Gotta Love Fast", your islander's relationships will be speed up times 3! You'll no longer have to wait around for your islanders to lose friendships, gain crushes, or any of that boring stuff. However, don't leave it enabled for too long... you wouldn't want your island to break out into chaos, now would you?...

\[ New Feature : Facial Markings ]

In the Islander Creator, you can now create "facial markings" on your islander. This feature allows you to draw on your islanders face with multiple colors and even allows you to change the brush size! Honestly, it's one of the best features we've created recently and it helps out if you're not used to the makeup system.

Side note, if you circle the front portion of your islander's face, save them, quit the game, go to their file in the StreamingAssets folder of the game's directory, you can place an image inside of the circle you created to put a custom face in the game. Like if you wanted to take the face of a popular YouTuber or game character and placed the image on the bounds of the circle, then saved it. It'll appear in-game the next time you load in. Or if you wanted to give your islanders some ears. Who knows!

\[ New Feature : Befriending Shopkeepers ]

You can now befriend 2 shopkeepers. Fredrick and Zephyr. Once befriended, an option to receive a gift will appear.

\[ New Feature : The Baby Previewer ]

When loading into Fredrick's portion of the Town Hall, you'll now be given the option to "Preview a Baby Islander" from two existing islanders. This feature is in the game to give a potential outlook of how a baby would theoretically look between two of your islanders before they even have a baby!

\[ New Feature : Islander Depression ]

Islanders can now become depressed if they are rejected in a confession sequence. Currently, this is the only way to trigger depression. In the future, various other reasons can affect an islander and cause them to become depressed too. You cannot cure an islander's depression. The best way to help them get through their emotions is to let them be.

\[ New Minigame : Shopkeeper Showdown ]

Shopkeeper Showdown is a new minigame that you can unlock after befriending Fredrick! Shopkeeper Showdown is a board game inspired by the classic Monopoly, but with a twist. Upon landing on another space with a shopkeeper, you two will have to fight to the death! Only one winner can come out on top, will that be you?

\[ New Feature : The Dark Web ]

The dark web is a new app on the player's phone that is unlocked after befriending Zephyr. Once you've unlocked the app, you'll gain access to a multitude of dangerous (and illegal, by Fredrick's terms...) items to give your islanders.

\[ New Feature : Gifting Islanders ]

You can now gift islanders gifts that you've bought from the dark web. Fortunately, this system was made in-mind of the gift shop feature coming in a future build, so when that time comes it'll be so much easier to implement. You can also take back the item given to the islander... just in-case you don't want said islander to be using it anymore.

\[ New Accessibility Option : Islander Creator ]

You're now able to use toggle the wheelchair option in the Islander Creator to place your islander into a wheelchair. This is currently in beta testing, but it doesn't harm anyone by putting it in the game early, right?

\[ The Room Editor: Custom Layouts ]

We've heard your cries, we've heard your pleas. We know what you want, and it's a new apartment editor. And that's what this update hopes to bring to you! You'll now be able to create custom layouts for your islander's apartments that you'll be able to use in The Room Editor. To access the new layout creator, head over to the Room Editor and select "Create Custom Apartment Layout"!

\[ UI Revamps ]

The Islander Creator and The Room Editor has received a huge overhaul of the UI. Now, both areas in the game have matching artstyles that're consistent with the main portions of New Day.

\[ New Settings Option : Disable Dynamic Icons ]

Dynamic icons are the icons that appear in your islander's apartment windows whenever they have a problem. The icons are unique to each problem an islander can have, which can sometimes ruin the surprise of what your islander wants! Enabling this feature in the settings menu will revert all islander icons back to the basic "has problem" icon... y'know, just in case you're trying to keep the mystery alive.

\[ Bug-Fixes ]

Fixed a bug that caused the mannequin in the shop portion of Knits Nifty Clothing to have a ghost tail if the first islander you've ever created was dead.

Fixed a bug that caused the text box that appears when you hover over a building to appear while you're not on the island.

Fixed a bug that caused viewing stats between two islanders on their Fredbook profiles to break if you've previously deleted an islander.

Attempted to fix the "Endless Loading UI" bug.

Attempted to fix the "Entering an Islander's apartment will send you to an island view" bug.

Load times should now be faster. (This, unfortunately, has made the game larger in file size.)

Loyal islanders will no longer lose XP/Opinion of you if you decline one of their problem requests.

You can now no longer select "The Afterlife isn't Real" ordinance while having the "Beware the Evil Islander" ordinance activated.

Islander's wants to have babies when the "More Babies" ordinance is active has now been halved.

Adopted babies no longer have the "Was Born on Island" icon selected on their social media profile.

Speeding up 6 hours using the "Skip 6 Hours" feature should no longer take absolutely forever.

\[ Additions/Improvements ]

( Islander Problems )

Added a new problem, "Worst Word".

Added a new problem, "Worst Word Usage".

Added a new (Social Butterfly) problem, "Bigger Islander".

Added a new (Athletic) problem, "Fire Workout".

Added a new problem, "Mugging another Islander", obtained by giving an islander a gun.

Added a new problem, "Couples want a Biological Baby".

Added a new problem, "Islander Wants to Confess their Feelings".

Added a new problem, "Chat Positively about Partner".

Added a new problem, "Break up with Partner".

Added a new problem, "Reminisce about Memory".

Added a new problem, "Fight with Other Islander".

All personalities now have their own lines for the "Lockpicking" minigame dialogues.

Restored the unique poses that appear in the islander's apartment windows when they have certain problems to be solved.

( Room Editor )

Added a new piece of "Living Room" furniture -- "Legally Distinct Armchair".

The camera in the Room Editor now behaves similarly to games like The Sims -- this also applies to The Layout Creator.

Importing rooms now has to be done by copying the code and pressing the "Paste Room Code" button.

( Island )

Leaves will now fall from trees, unless it's winter.

Leaf piles will now appear under trees with leaves falling from them.

Bugs now shrink when clicked, giving a clear visual cue that they’ve been collected.

You can now view your islander's birthdays on the phone's calendar menu.

Updated the UI displayed for viewing the stats between two islander's social media profiles.

The front door to the Apartment Complex will now open/close depending on if an islander is near it or not.

( Kiki's Island )

Replaced the Kiki's Island soundtrack with a new, original track.

( Bowling )

Replaced the bowling soundtrack with a new, original track that fits the vibe better.

( MemoMart )

Replaced the MemoMart soundtrack with a new, original track.

( Quirks )

Changed "Anti-Social" to "Asocial".

Implemented the "Impulsive" Quirk.

Implemented the "Attractive" Quirk.

( Food )

You can now feed your islanders any ingredients.

( Islander Creator )

Added 1 new hairstyle.

Added 48 new eyes (...175 in total!)

Added 16 new mouths (...96 in total!)

Added 32 new eyebrows (...79 in total!)

Islanders will now T-Pose in the Islander Creator... because they shouldn't be alive yet... you're still molding their clay!

Importing islanders now has to be done by copying the code and pressing the "Paste Islander Code" button.

( Aliens )

Added a new antenna option -- "Cheese".

Dialogue choices when doing islander problems will now use the alien font with the regular text options.

( Tooltips )

Tooltips now flip to the opposite side of the cursor when near the edge of the screen, making sure that they remain fully visible and no longer get obscured by the mouse pointer.

( MISC )