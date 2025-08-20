 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 20 August 2025 Build 19673932 Edited 20 August 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

While there are many bug fixes and optimisations included, the major element of this update is the NEW BONUS DUNGEON. This dungeon is not part of the canon plot and can only be accessed after completing the game. To enter, select Gallery from the main menu, then the new Yearbook entry option, which will let you choose from available characters. If you don't see any characters there, you probably haven't completed the game recently - load up an old save and go through the end game sequence and that character should get added.

Completing this bonus dungeon will earn you a new (and currently ultra-rare) achievement.

This has been through beta-testing, but larger numbers of players may still find weird behaviors, so let us know in the main forums if things go awry. Happy exploring!

Changed files in this update

Linux Magical Diary: Wolf Hall: Linux core Depot 974911
  • Loading history…
Windows Magical Diary: Wolf Hall: Windows core Depot 974912
  • Loading history…
macOS Magical Diary: Wolf Hall: Mac Core Depot 974913
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link