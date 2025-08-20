While there are many bug fixes and optimisations included, the major element of this update is the NEW BONUS DUNGEON. This dungeon is not part of the canon plot and can only be accessed after completing the game. To enter, select Gallery from the main menu, then the new Yearbook entry option, which will let you choose from available characters. If you don't see any characters there, you probably haven't completed the game recently - load up an old save and go through the end game sequence and that character should get added.

Completing this bonus dungeon will earn you a new (and currently ultra-rare) achievement.

This has been through beta-testing, but larger numbers of players may still find weird behaviors, so let us know in the main forums if things go awry. Happy exploring!