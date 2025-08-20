 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19673796 Edited 20 August 2025 – 19:39:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- some upgrades have been merged for clarity (automation vs. automation yield)
- scaling issues with some upgrades (power, signal) fixed
- fixed issues with some UI not updating when upgrades purchased
- balance updates

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3725621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link