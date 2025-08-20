- some upgrades have been merged for clarity (automation vs. automation yield)
- scaling issues with some upgrades (power, signal) fixed
- fixed issues with some UI not updating when upgrades purchased
- balance updates
0.5.2 - automation, upgrades and bug fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
