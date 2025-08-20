🌡️ Patch Notes – Status Effects & Desert Improvements
💥 New Status Effects
Hot temperature and cold temperature effects added.
Bleed and extreme bleed status effects are now in the game.
Slow movement status effect implemented.
🧰 Combat & Mechanics
A new custom weapon for the Masked Man applies extreme bleed to the player.
You can now heal normal bleeding using the rag.
Players will automatically heal when returning to spawn.
🌵 Desert Updates
Added a hot temperature zone to the desert biome.
Water sources added in the desert to prevent overheating.
You can now drink water to stay hydrated.
📘 Tutorials & Feedback
New tutorial tip: "Remember to switch between melee and ranged if needed."
New tutorial tip: "If you feel lost, remember to check your map."
🔊 Audio
Added rockfall sound effects to the Goron arena.
