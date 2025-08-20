 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19673786 Edited 20 August 2025 – 19:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌡️ Patch Notes – Status Effects & Desert Improvements

💥 New Status Effects

  • Hot temperature and cold temperature effects added.

  • Bleed and extreme bleed status effects are now in the game.

  • Slow movement status effect implemented.

🧰 Combat & Mechanics

  • A new custom weapon for the Masked Man applies extreme bleed to the player.

  • You can now heal normal bleeding using the rag.

  • Players will automatically heal when returning to spawn.

🌵 Desert Updates

  • Added a hot temperature zone to the desert biome.

  • Water sources added in the desert to prevent overheating.

  • You can now drink water to stay hydrated.

📘 Tutorials & Feedback

  • New tutorial tip: "Remember to switch between melee and ranged if needed."

  • New tutorial tip: "If you feel lost, remember to check your map."

🔊 Audio

  • Added rockfall sound effects to the Goron arena.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2727041
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2727042
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link