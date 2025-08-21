Hey everyone,

Patch 1.1.4 has arrived, and here are the release notes!

Multiplayer: When players purchase 30 items (15 per player) and pull the register at the same time, the game now correctly charges only for the items actually delivered, respecting the purchase limit.

Fixed a rare issue where the cash register drawer could become unusable for the rest of the game.

Multiplayer: If the second player (client) takes the barrel with the beer mixture prepared by the first player (host) and fills bottles, they now fill correctly with the mixture instead of water.

Placing two sheets of paper into the typewriter at the same time no longer breaks it.

Fixed an issue where customers could get stuck at the counter until the player pulled the clock’s lever.