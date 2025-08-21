 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Last Epoch Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19673624 Edited 21 August 2025 – 15:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Patch 1.1.4 has arrived, and here are the release notes!

📜Patch Notes 1.1.4

  • Multiplayer: When players purchase 30 items (15 per player) and pull the register at the same time, the game now correctly charges only for the items actually delivered, respecting the purchase limit.

  • Fixed a rare issue where the cash register drawer could become unusable for the rest of the game.

  • Multiplayer: If the second player (client) takes the barrel with the beer mixture prepared by the first player (host) and fills bottles, they now fill correctly with the mixture instead of water.

  • Placing two sheets of paper into the typewriter at the same time no longer breaks it.

  • Fixed an issue where customers could get stuck at the counter until the player pulled the clock’s lever.

  • Menu interactions now require holding the button to confirm selections in dropdown panels.

Don't forget to check out our Socials and have a chat with other Eggs!

Discord Twitter BlueSky TikTok Instagram

Changed files in this update

Depot 2973831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link