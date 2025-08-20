Changes since last playtest build to be tested:
- Fixed viewmodel sway going berserk when moving left-right with high ping
- Fixed Spectator Ghost radar counting yourself when you use Ghost Locator (results in the wrong sound being played if no other Ghosts are in match)
- Fixed one background map still appearing in lobby UI
- Re-done color correction internally, the only change for players should be the addition of poison fade out, everything else should play out the same way
- Reduced default poison dart damage from 50 to 40 HP overall, and reduced delay between hits from 5 to 3 seconds\
- Increased Spectator Ghost hat collision box
- Updated t_arena, t_castle, t_church, t_city, t_cold, t_dust2ode, t_gym
