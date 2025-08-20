Heroes:

Rumble/Mountain Man: Movement speed increased by 5. The talent Giant’s Stride (renamed to Giant’s Stride / Stunning Blows) is now toggleable. While active, Giant’s Stride reduces own speed by 5 and slows all nearby enemies by 20% (up from 18%). While inactive, Stunning Blows applies: attacks slow enemies by 40% for 0.7 sec. The talent Tremor (tier 4 upgrade, previously Shaking Step) now increases the slow from Giant’s Stride by 10% instead of 8%, and from Stunning Blows by 20%. Boulder: healing when used on native terrain tripled. The upgrade Living Stone allows using (almost) any talents and items and additionally increases Health regeneration for nearby allies (same amount as self). Deafening Roar (tier 5 Shockwave upgrade) also reduces Shockwave cooldown by 2 seconds.



Ranger/Dancing with Wolves: Healing from Piercing Spear now scales with Intellect instead of the higher of Strength or Intellect, and base healing reduced by 10.



Duelist/Prince of Thieves: The talent Special Luck (tier 5 Secret Blade upgrade) can now trigger no more than once per 1 second (previously 0.5 sec). Duel duration reduced from 4 to 3.5 seconds, and further reduced by 0.5 seconds per nearby allied hero. Base Energy cost of Duel increased from 150 to 200.



Archer/Amazon: Aimed Shot talent max HP damage cap reduced from 3% to 1.5% (due to increased base Health, it was barely working; now low-HP heroes will take significantly less damage). Arrow Rain (tier 5 Aimed Shot upgrade) now increases the range of Volley by 1.5x instead of reducing cast time from 0.5s to 0.2s.



Shaman: Ultimate talent Primal Fury damage now scales with the higher of Strength or Intellect instead of Strength. Added new tier 5 upgrade to Cunning Ivy — Poison Seeds, dealing 100–1062 magic damage to enemies affected by Cunning Ivy.



Seer/Forester: Slightly increased grab radius of Evil Tree.



Faceless/White Mask: If the target does not die during Death Face (classic ultimate), accumulated critical chance effects will reset but can be built up again. Blade of Darkness mechanics reworked — now flies in a straight line, hitting the first target. Cooldown reduced from 9 to 6 seconds, range and damage increased. No Extra Eyes (tier 5 upgrade) now reduces cooldown by 2 seconds on kill instead of 1, but no longer passively reduces it by 2. Finishing Blow (innate ability) now kills if target has less than 10% HP (regardless of Strength/Intellect/Cunning threshold), works on all creatures. Animation speed improved for both Blade of Darkness and Death Face. This is a test change: please share feedback if gameplay feels more interesting.



Artist: Palette (innate ability) now grants the higher of Agility or Cunning per paint instead of just Agility, but bonus reduced by 25%. Painted Beast damage reduced by 70.



Inventor: Details (innate ability) can no longer increase speed beyond 40%. Machine Gun cooldown increased from 15s to 30s.



Healer/Priestess: Armor of Mercy now grants the higher of Fortitude or Will instead of both. Armor of Mercy and Inspiration of Mercy no longer grant passive stat bonuses to the hero.



Da’Ka: Desperate Dash damage doubled (~2x) and absorbed damage increased by ~1.6x. Sweeping Gust (classic ultimate) range increased.



Spellcaster/Sorcerer: Polymorph cast radius reduced.



Talents:

Surge of Determination: lockout duration when taking damage reduced from 3s to 1.5s. Unstoppable Surge (tier 6 upgrade) now fully removes this restriction, talent stats adjusted.



Patriarch’s Will set now requires 3 talents to activate Inner Core. The 4th and 5th set talents allow stunning enemies or speeding allies and increase dash range.



Cancelling Portal now refunds 50% cooldown instead of full.



Saboteur’s Zeal: tier 6 upgrade Explosive Domination damage reduced from 10% to 7% of target’s max HP.



Gift of Nature: heal every 2 seconds reduced from 10% to 7% of target’s max HP.



Bug Fixes:

Duelist’s Duel talent is now considered an ultimate.