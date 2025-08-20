 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19673489 Edited 20 August 2025 – 19:13:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Removed upgrade slots from the shop.
- Light ship speed increased, and all ships get +1 max speed.
- Missiles (Level 5): now have a 10% chance to fire a special rocket with each shot, instead of always being Hellfire.
- Plasma saw duration reduced by 50%.
- Using a credit now lets you keep all upgrades.
- High score names are no longer trimmed.
- Fixed screen movement issue at 120+ FPS.
- Added a per-level limit on “P” pickups (don’t worry—it’s still generous).
- In Warp Battles, a “C” pickup is now added when green orbs are set to option 3.
- Slightly reduced magma damage.
- Slightly increased plasma damage.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3080531
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3080532
  • Loading history…
