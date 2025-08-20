- Removed upgrade slots from the shop.

- Light ship speed increased, and all ships get +1 max speed.

- Missiles (Level 5): now have a 10% chance to fire a special rocket with each shot, instead of always being Hellfire.

- Plasma saw duration reduced by 50%.

- Using a credit now lets you keep all upgrades.

- High score names are no longer trimmed.

- Fixed screen movement issue at 120+ FPS.

- Added a per-level limit on “P” pickups (don’t worry—it’s still generous).

- In Warp Battles, a “C” pickup is now added when green orbs are set to option 3.

- Slightly reduced magma damage.

- Slightly increased plasma damage.