Changes in version 5.7.6:
Option to keep weather conditions constant, instead of random variation over time. See the 'Variable' button in the Weather menu.
Fix for the Fast forward key (F11) not working reliably on screens with high refresh rates.
Minor improvements to readbacks.
For custom airports: planes on approach routes reduce their speed more timely when there are speed restrictions; fix for issue with enabling/disabling Nav mode; fix for airspace 'floor' not selectable.
Changed files in this update