21 August 2025 Build 19673455
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes in version 5.7.6:

  • Option to keep weather conditions constant, instead of random variation over time. See the 'Variable' button in the Weather menu.

  • Fix for the Fast forward key (F11) not working reliably on screens with high refresh rates.

  • Minor improvements to readbacks.

  • For custom airports: planes on approach routes reduce their speed more timely when there are speed restrictions; fix for issue with enabling/disabling Nav mode; fix for airspace 'floor' not selectable.

Windows Endless ATC Content Depot 666611
