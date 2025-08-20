Hello! Just a small update today. Inspired by the following bug report, I've now updated FaceFinder Cameras to unlock infinitely. Before, they had a hard cap that I incorrectly assumed people wouldn't reach. I should have known better! This should make Endless games a little bit more Endless (watch this space for more on that).
I also pushed up a small manual decrease to the game price in Polish Zloty, as the auto-suggested price for Zloty had fallen out of line relative to the rest of the world due to currency fluctuations. Pleased to have fixed this one.
Speak soon!
1.41: Mini patch for cameras, and the Polish game price
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2276982
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2276983
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2276984
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update