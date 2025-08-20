 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19673421
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! Just a small update today. Inspired by the following bug report, I've now updated FaceFinder Cameras to unlock infinitely. Before, they had a hard cap that I incorrectly assumed people wouldn't reach. I should have known better! This should make Endless games a little bit more Endless (watch this space for more on that).

I also pushed up a small manual decrease to the game price in Polish Zloty, as the auto-suggested price for Zloty had fallen out of line relative to the rest of the world due to currency fluctuations. Pleased to have fixed this one.

Speak soon!

