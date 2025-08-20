 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19673377 Edited 20 August 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
- Fixed delay on picking up artifacts
- Boss ball now hurts the player
- Added Boss landing sound when charging player
- Fixed global light staying on when leaving boss area
- Added Research V21
- Fixed Levs going invisible when killed whilst attacking

