- Fixed delay on picking up artifacts
- Boss ball now hurts the player
- Added Boss landing sound when charging player
- Fixed global light staying on when leaving boss area
- Added Research V21
- Fixed Levs going invisible when killed whilst attacking
20th of August update
Update notes via Steam Community
