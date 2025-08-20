 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19673366 Edited 20 August 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a softlock on Day 9.

  • Fixed an issue where the dialogue with the Boy abruptly ended on Day 14.

  • Fixed text clipping near one of the crosses on the Lighthouse.

Changed files in this update

