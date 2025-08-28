We're rolling out an update for Mafia: The Old Country that addresses a wide range of reported issues and improves stability on all platforms. We appreciate your patience as we make these refinements, and we want to thank everyone who has given feedback and helped make the experience better for all players.





Gameplay

Addressed various instances of companion characters like Luca, Cesare, and others not performing required actions, resulting in blocked progress. If you encounter this issue, reloading your last checkpoint should resolve it.

Performing a takedown on a specific guard is no longer a requirement to complete the objective in the Customs Warehouse in Chapter 3 if the player is able to avoid it.

Addressed reported instances of invisible collisions present in unwanted locations.

Addressed reported instances of missing or misplaced combat covers.

General improvements to Enemy AI reaction timing, pathing, and behavior.

General improvements to Friendly and Neutral NPC pathing, animation, and behavior.

Various gameplay fixes and improvements.





Visuals

Addressed reported ghosting issues during certain cinematics when using upscaling.

Visual improvements to cinematics on ultrawide displays.

Improved hair physics behavior in various cinematics where flickering could sometimes be observed.

Visual improvements on various cinematics lighting, VFX, popping, and clipping.

Various visual fixes and improvements.

UI

Addressed a reported issue causing the Main Menu background to revert to its initial state when starting a new story playthrough after completing it for the first time.

Improvement to contextual HUD functionality.

Addressed several reported instances of missing subtitles throughout the game in all languages.

Various UI fixes and improvements.





Audio

Addressed several reported instances of audio (music/ambient/VO) not playing throughout the game.

Addressed several reported instances of mismatched audio and subtitles throughout the game.





Animation

Addressed several reported issues of animation popping, warping, and misalignment.

Addressed several reported instances of Enzo or NPCs being stuck in animation states.

Addressed several reported instances of incorrect animations playing during conversations.

Various fixes and improvements to Animation.





Localization

Addressed the “Protection Agreement” note which contained repeated words.

Addressed reported inconsistent translations across all languages.

Steam