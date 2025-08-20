💎 Added diamond scroll
🐌 Fixed Slime boss not appearing in dungeon
☠️ Dying now causes XP loss for all classes
⚔️ Adjustment to damage calculation with multiple mobs (in favor of player)
💰 Added dot separator for gold amounts (1000 = 1.000)
🌍 New zone added
🏹 Ranged mobs modified
🏆 New achievements
📖 Fixed daily missions text in Portuguese
🔔 Added notifications
