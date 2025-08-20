 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19673324 Edited 20 August 2025 – 18:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
💎 Added diamond scroll

🐌 Fixed Slime boss not appearing in dungeon

☠️ Dying now causes XP loss for all classes

⚔️ Adjustment to damage calculation with multiple mobs (in favor of player)

💰 Added dot separator for gold amounts (1000 = 1.000)

🌍 New zone added

🏹 Ranged mobs modified

🏆 New achievements

📖 Fixed daily missions text in Portuguese

🔔 Added notifications

