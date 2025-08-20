- Rebalanced fall damage.
- Bomb and Burn Scream kills now count as player kills and grant XP properly.
- Important fix for becoming "A Friend Of Monsters" if you decide to switch to monsters' side at late game.
- UI fix for controllers in the intro cart scene.
- Removed Feedback Form hint, although the F8 button still works. The reason is that it becomes too difficult to manage reports from Feedback Form as the community grows. Dear adventurers, please feel free to join our Discord for that. Steam Forums is an alternative, but it has some major cons for me to handle(there's a pinned thread with details).
Version 1.016
Update notes via Steam Community
