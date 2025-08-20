 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19673153 Edited 20 August 2025 – 18:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Rebalanced fall damage.
  • Bomb and Burn Scream kills now count as player kills and grant XP properly.
  • Important fix for becoming "A Friend Of Monsters" if you decide to switch to monsters' side at late game.
  • UI fix for controllers in the intro cart scene.
  • Removed Feedback Form hint, although the F8 button still works. The reason is that it becomes too difficult to manage reports from Feedback Form as the community grows. Dear adventurers, please feel free to join our Discord for that. Steam Forums is an alternative, but it has some major cons for me to handle(there's a pinned thread with details).

Changed files in this update

Depot 2429271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link