- f3 key to select all army

- ctrl+f1/f2 now selects all workers

- shift f1/f2/f3 adds to selection

- f1,f2,f3 keys are now rebindable

Please note: because of this, game settings / hotkeys that you had are reset and you need to bind them again



- option to prevent lighting from affecting hud

- classic with heroes' ai bots will group heroes with their army

- cannons in siege mode will not longer break siege mode if move command is issued, if there are other units in selection



balance changes:

- mage hero (heroes mode) hitpoints increased

- cannons siege mode sector angle increased