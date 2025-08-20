- f3 key to select all army
- ctrl+f1/f2 now selects all workers
- shift f1/f2/f3 adds to selection
- f1,f2,f3 keys are now rebindable
Please note: because of this, game settings / hotkeys that you had are reset and you need to bind them again
- option to prevent lighting from affecting hud
- classic with heroes' ai bots will group heroes with their army
- cannons in siege mode will not longer break siege mode if move command is issued, if there are other units in selection
balance changes:
- mage hero (heroes mode) hitpoints increased
- cannons siege mode sector angle increased
