20 August 2025 Build 19673134
Update notes via Steam Community
- f3 key to select all army
- ctrl+f1/f2 now selects all workers
- shift f1/f2/f3 adds to selection
- f1,f2,f3 keys are now rebindable
Please note: because of this, game settings / hotkeys that you had are reset and you need to bind them again

- option to prevent lighting from affecting hud
- classic with heroes' ai bots will group heroes with their army
- cannons in siege mode will not longer break siege mode if move command is issued, if there are other units in selection

balance changes:
- mage hero (heroes mode) hitpoints increased
- cannons siege mode sector angle increased

Open link