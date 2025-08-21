Hey Sleepers,
This hotfix requires a client-side download. Remember to restart your Steam client if the download does not appear automatically for you. Servers will be coming back up shortly.
For the list of known issues, please visit our Discord server or Steam discussion boards.
FIXES
Fixed a crash that could happen when a player tried to view a blueprint containing a pentashield.
Fixed a crash that could happen when a player accessed selected blueprints in social hubs.
Fixed a rare issue that interfered with players logging in.
Changed files in this update