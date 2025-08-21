 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19673092 Edited 21 August 2025 – 09:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Sleepers,

This hotfix requires a client-side download. Remember to restart your Steam client if the download does not appear automatically for you. Servers will be coming back up shortly.

For the list of known issues, please visit our Discord server or Steam discussion boards.

FIXES

  • Fixed a crash that could happen when a player tried to view a blueprint containing a pentashield.

  • Fixed a crash that could happen when a player accessed selected blueprints in social hubs.

  • Fixed a rare issue that interfered with players logging in.

Changed files in this update

Windows Seabass Content (Windows) Depot 1172711
