Hi everyone!
We pushed a small set of fixes to the main branch mostly related to the versus mode for the U.L.T.R.A tournament this saturday (August 23rd): https://www.youtube.com/live/Ii0yCuBtZ78
Changelog v-597-e243e2f:
- Improvement: Warning toast when the system clock is off and you try to play online
- Improvement: Warning toast when the game is running slowly (<30fps) and you try to play online
- Balance: Players carrying the bucket or a turret at the swamp boss won’t be cocooned anymore
- Balance: Magnet cartridge and magnet extension can't pick from the opposite team in versus anymore
- Bug fix: Versus easy maps had no grass path
- Bug fix: Versus bombs and drones could be stacked
Let us know if you have any issues!
Happy track placing!
