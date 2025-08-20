 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19673016 Edited 20 August 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We pushed a small set of fixes to the main branch mostly related to the versus mode for the U.L.T.R.A tournament this saturday (August 23rd): https://www.youtube.com/live/Ii0yCuBtZ78

Changelog v-597-e243e2f:

- Improvement: Warning toast when the system clock is off and you try to play online

- Improvement: Warning toast when the game is running slowly (<30fps) and you try to play online

- Balance: Players carrying the bucket or a turret at the swamp boss won’t be cocooned anymore

- Balance: Magnet cartridge and magnet extension can't pick from the opposite team in versus anymore

- Bug fix: Versus easy maps had no grass path

- Bug fix: Versus bombs and drones could be stacked


Let us know if you have any issues!

Happy track placing!

