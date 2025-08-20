Fixed various possible crash causes

Winchester - improved effect and sound for headshots

SMG(mp5) - added significant recoil increase after continuous shooting for 3+ seconds

Changed Deathpit fight to fix occasions when enemies drop onto player from behind

Rebalanced difficulty presets - now they will scale down enemy speed less aggressive, but it still possible to set any value manually.

Added more breakable vases before bridge fight and at the jump to cathedral

Added sound to final portal

Fixed difficultiy names in "load game" menu

Fixed AI stopped when player jump high near angled rocks

fixed Hilltop fight poison cloud disappeared with a delay after fight

fixed possible stutter during checkpoints