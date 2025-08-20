 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19672984 Edited 20 August 2025 – 18:26:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed various possible crash causes

  • Winchester - improved effect and sound for headshots

  • SMG(mp5) - added significant recoil increase after continuous shooting for 3+ seconds

  • Changed Deathpit fight to fix occasions when enemies drop onto player from behind

  • Rebalanced difficulty presets - now they will scale down enemy speed less aggressive, but it still possible to set any value manually.

  • Added more breakable vases before bridge fight and at the jump to cathedral

  • Added sound to final portal

  • Fixed difficultiy names in "load game" menu

  • Fixed AI stopped when player jump high near angled rocks

  • fixed Hilltop fight poison cloud disappeared with a delay after fight

  • fixed possible stutter during checkpoints

  • other small improvements&fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3420691
