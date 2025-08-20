Fixed various possible crash causes
Winchester - improved effect and sound for headshots
SMG(mp5) - added significant recoil increase after continuous shooting for 3+ seconds
Changed Deathpit fight to fix occasions when enemies drop onto player from behind
Rebalanced difficulty presets - now they will scale down enemy speed less aggressive, but it still possible to set any value manually.
Added more breakable vases before bridge fight and at the jump to cathedral
Added sound to final portal
Fixed difficultiy names in "load game" menu
Fixed AI stopped when player jump high near angled rocks
fixed Hilltop fight poison cloud disappeared with a delay after fight
fixed possible stutter during checkpoints
other small improvements&fixes
Stability&Gameplay improvements
