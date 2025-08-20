Dino Explore have been updated to 1.4!
Here is what is new:
-New design for buying facts
-10 more facts to find
-Added Explorer III and Investigator I rank
-Added rank list
-Added rank display that can be turned on and off in settings
-Added Gold ore
-Added new items; Iron shovel, Bronze pickaxe and shovel
-Added a second inventory page
-New design for update log
-Home screen logo (Dino Explore) have changed size and location
-You can now check ore rarity
-Bug fixes
-More sounds
Enjoy, more is coming!
