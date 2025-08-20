 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19672873 Edited 20 August 2025 – 18:06:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dino Explore have been updated to 1.4!

Here is what is new:

-New design for buying facts
-10 more facts to find
-Added Explorer III and Investigator I rank
-Added rank list
-Added rank display that can be turned on and off in settings
-Added Gold ore
-Added new items; Iron shovel, Bronze pickaxe and shovel
-Added a second inventory page
-New design for update log
-Home screen logo (Dino Explore) have changed size and location
-You can now check ore rarity

-Bug fixes
-More sounds

Enjoy, more is coming!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3788741
