Dino Explore have been updated to 1.4!



Here is what is new:



-New design for buying facts

-10 more facts to find

-Added Explorer III and Investigator I rank

-Added rank list

-Added rank display that can be turned on and off in settings

-Added Gold ore

-Added new items; Iron shovel, Bronze pickaxe and shovel

-Added a second inventory page

-New design for update log

-Home screen logo (Dino Explore) have changed size and location

-You can now check ore rarity



-Bug fixes

-More sounds



Enjoy, more is coming!