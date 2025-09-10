🛠️ Horror Tycoon – PATCH NOTES



👻 Developer Update – A Note from the Dev



Greetings Haunters!

It’s been a little while since the last update – my apologies! Better late than never, and this one is packed with fixes, new functionality, and quality-of-life improvements (with more on the way).

As a solo developer, the game has continued to grow in scale far beyond the original plan. That makes some features harder to implement or change, so at this stage my main focus will be on:

🐛 Bug Fixes

⚖️ Gameplay Balance

🖥️ UI Improvements

🏗️ Polish & Refinement + Achievements

That said, I’m not done adding new content! You can still expect:

🎃 New scare traps

🪦 New props & building items

🛠️ Revisited versions of a few existing items I’m not fully satisfied with

Thank you all for your patience and continued support. Every bit of feedback, bug report, and idea helps make Horror Tycoon better. Also, I have decided that I will not be raising the price...too many things have been going up in price around the world. Ok, that's all for now.



Now, let’s get into the full list of changes!



ADDED

Pre-Fab Rooms : First set added (more themes coming soon).

In-game Owner’s Manual (Tutorial/Guide) to help new and existing players (WIP – press F9).

Keyboard arrow key bindings (Left/Right) for camera movement.

Guests now buy food/drink when passing concessions, providing small revenue boosts.

Part List on item details menu – shows required parts, color-coded (green = owned, red = missing), with store icons for quick reference.

Voice lines added for Body Disposal Office.

CHANGES

Body Disposal Employees : Now hired/fired via the Services menu . Can be upgraded , increasing movement speed. Will wave at you when garbage bins are full.

Maybe A Slice of Pie building now speeds up body disposal; higher levels = faster processing.

Soul Meter : Button now requires only 10 souls to activate. Does not reduce your soul count. Resets until another 10 souls are obtained.

Breakdowns take longer before occurring.

Starting modes have increased starting money and fear reputation.

Guest waves now include more guests.

Object movement shortcut : Press M key with an item selected to move it (cooldown still applies if a wave is active).

Guest Exit animation updated – guests now run to the exit.

Item scroll size reduced by 20%.

Power Areas now show a yellow grid when placing items.

Part Names renamed for easier searching and readability.

Collisions in the Laboratory and The Witche’s adjusted so guests no longer get stuck.

Kitchen renamed correctly to The Witche’s .

Starting area now contains 1 garbage bin ; other levels vary by bin count.

Police investigations now include random scare traps if no crime is found.

Customer Service Events : Adjusted to occur more frequently, especially when upgraded. Now correctly add money to player totals.



FIXES

Save/Load System : Major stability fixes – saves no longer vanish, delete randomly, or fail to spawn placed items. Deleting a save slot no longer closes the entire save window.

UI/Animations : Fixed hover animations on main menu and difficulty select menu. Fixed build item filters not resetting properly. Reduced item scroll responsiveness issues.

Police AI : No longer investigates when the game is paused. Fixed officer not returning to vehicle.

Sandbox Mode : Locked items no longer appear.

Body Disposal Employee : Feet clipping fixed. Sliding across floor fixed. Blood cleanup animation fixed (no longer plays after leaving). Office now respawns an employee after being sold. No longer becomes confused when bins are empty.

Guest Behavior/Levels : EXIT sign no longer appears above guests scared to death. The Lost Lands level is now accessible. Fixed spawn locations and guest pathing in The Forest – guests no longer get stuck.



KNOWN ISSUES