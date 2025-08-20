 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19672846
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Poison and necromancy chess when used together, made the AI do weird things. It now does not do this.
  • Fixed a bug that happened when your plague doctor is stolen in necromancy chess
  • Some checkmates did not show as a checkmate if you had a duck. I've made duck moves in check only show if you have check, not if you have checkmate that can be removed by moving the duck and then another piece. If you want to do this then you can disable move restrictions in the settings.
  • Updated the princess piece to make it more distinct. Please let me have feedback on Discord if you don't like it.
  • Updated the dragon bishop to have bigger horns.
  • Made the Man bigger
  • Made the pawn have a larger collar, so their secondary colour shows better
  • The longbowmen, explosive pawn and ice pawn no longer have different colours by default as I worry this may clash if you have change the secondary colours for your's or you opponent's pieces

Changed files in this update

Depot 3353101
