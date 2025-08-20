- Poison and necromancy chess when used together, made the AI do weird things. It now does not do this.
- Fixed a bug that happened when your plague doctor is stolen in necromancy chess
- Some checkmates did not show as a checkmate if you had a duck. I've made duck moves in check only show if you have check, not if you have checkmate that can be removed by moving the duck and then another piece. If you want to do this then you can disable move restrictions in the settings.
- Updated the princess piece to make it more distinct. Please let me have feedback on Discord if you don't like it.
- Updated the dragon bishop to have bigger horns.
- Made the Man bigger
- Made the pawn have a larger collar, so their secondary colour shows better
- The longbowmen, explosive pawn and ice pawn no longer have different colours by default as I worry this may clash if you have change the secondary colours for your's or you opponent's pieces
Patch 1.12
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update