Greetings, ladies, gentlemen, and any eldritch entities watching us from the void!



We are proud to announce that the first major Content Update, Souls of the Silent Tide, is now available for everyone to download! The game will also be 20% off for one entire week, starting at 7 PM CEST / 10 AM PT today, which makes it the perfect time to grab it.

This new update features the otherworldly House of Mists with its surrounding Blood Forest area, a ghastly ritual site of the head witch Agata, as well as a secret surprise for the most diligent and perseverant of explorers (an achievement is linked to this secret – let us know if you find it, but don’t spoil it for the others!). These locales will be brought to life with new intriguing characters and deadly enemies, together with new challenging puzzles and quests. The whole Change Log can be found below.

Stygian: Outer Gods has also been localized with subtitles for players across the globe. New languages now include: French, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Russian and Japanese.



We would like to thank everyone who helped with the beta testing, your feedback and suggestions were invaluable! We were able to fix a lot of bugs thanks to your reports and we are continuously monitoring what you have to say! Join our Discord and share your opinion.

It is necessary to mention that after the 20% discount ends on Friday 29th at 7 PM CEST, the price of Stygian: Outer Gods will change to 24,99 USD / EUR. This makes the discount even more of a bargain and this is definitely the best time to get yourself a copy of the game, if you haven't done so yet.

To sweeten the deal, Stygian’s older brother, Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, is discounted by 80% all week long as well. If you haven’t played the first game, this is the perfect chance to check it out.



Change Log:

New Content

New locations: House of Mists, Blood Forest, Agata's Ritual Place, new secret location

New weapon: H&W Military Police Revolver

New monsters: Feral Witches, Feral Dogs

New artifacts: Pendulum, Ring of Pain's Poison

New NPCs and quests: Misty Hill Spirit, The Tree

New consumables and recipes

New dangers, stories and secrets

New boss fight

New localizations: French, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese and Russian subtitles

Bugfixes and Changes

Fixed the "invisible" notes and diaries

Fixed some description problems

Fixed the incorrect save mirror in the forest

Fixed Boatman's marker incorrect placement

Fixed the retroactive unlocking of the Kerosene Lamp achievement

Fixed some localization problems

Improved the design of Jack's status mirror in inventory

Improved the key finding quest (made it easier to understand) in Jack's apartment

Changed the design and sound of the stunning totems in Agatha's Swamp

Added 2 more autosaves (next to the Church after Jack returns from his apartment and next to the Misty House after the boat docks)

Added the inventory space check in Percival's gun quest

Added a Lovecraft Easter Egg in the cave

Added the Witch house Easter Egg in the corridor with trapped Percival



