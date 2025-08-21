We've updated Fourmiworld to Version 1.0.6 Lice.
This is a small patch which fixes some typos in the Fourmipedia as well as (hopefully) fixes some potential soft-locks, among other tweaks.
Read a more detailed list below, but beware of potential spoilers for things you may not have found.
Added some fail-safes that should fix potential soft-locks.,
Psychic Mantis should now repeat itself less.,
Chuggers now have to be scared away to unlock their Fourmipedia entry, rather than simply seeing them on screen.,
Fixed various Fourmipedia entry typos we had previously missed.
Changed files in this update