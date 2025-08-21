 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19672817
We've updated Fourmiworld to Version 1.0.6 Lice.

This is a small patch which fixes some typos in the Fourmipedia as well as (hopefully) fixes some potential soft-locks, among other tweaks.

Read a more detailed list below, but beware of potential spoilers for things you may not have found.

  • Added some fail-safes that should fix potential soft-locks.,

  • Psychic Mantis should now repeat itself less.,

  • Chuggers now have to be scared away to unlock their Fourmipedia entry, rather than simply seeing them on screen.,

  • Fixed various Fourmipedia entry typos we had previously missed.

