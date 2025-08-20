This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The publicbetatesting branch has received a new build with bug fixes and QoL updates!

You can access this branch by right-clicking Rift of the NecroDancer in your Steam library ➡️ Properties ➡️ Betas, and opting into publicbetatesting from the dropdown. Build 1.7.1-b21290 is live on the `publicbetatesting` beta branch on Steam - visit the "Properties" menu for Rift in your Steam library and navigate to the "Betas" tab to opt into this beta branch!

🔁 Changes

Changed practice mode to allow taking damage Now, missing a hit in practice mode will actually decrease HP If HP is decreased past 0, it will go into the negatives (so you can see how many times you were hit)

Added early and late indicators to MISSed notes E and L indicators will display on MISSes (requires the E/L indicator setting to be turned on)

Changed vibe chains to still be rewarded even if food in the vibe chain was missed Previously, missing a food item that was part of a vibe chain would not reward vibe power correctly Now, food can be missed and the chain will still correctly give vibe power

Changed track select menu scroll speed Just an experiment! We'd love to hear how you feel about it We DIDN'T change Custom Music scroll speed, so you can easily compare there



⚒️ Fixes