20 August 2025 Build 19672779 Edited 20 August 2025 – 17:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

The publicbetatesting branch has received a new build with bug fixes and QoL updates!

You can access this branch by right-clicking Rift of the NecroDancer in your Steam library ➡️ Properties ➡️ Betas, and opting into publicbetatesting from the dropdown. Build 1.7.1-b21290 is live on the `publicbetatesting` beta branch on Steam - visit the "Properties" menu for Rift in your Steam library and navigate to the "Betas" tab to opt into this beta branch!

🔁 Changes

  • Changed practice mode to allow taking damage

    • Now, missing a hit in practice mode will actually decrease HP

    • If HP is decreased past 0, it will go into the negatives (so you can see how many times you were hit)

  • Added early and late indicators to MISSed notes

    • E and L indicators will display on MISSes (requires the E/L indicator setting to be turned on)

  • Changed vibe chains to still be rewarded even if food in the vibe chain was missed

    • Previously, missing a food item that was part of a vibe chain would not reward vibe power correctly

    • Now, food can be missed and the chain will still correctly give vibe power

  • Changed track select menu scroll speed

    • Just an experiment! We'd love to hear how you feel about it

    • We DIDN'T change Custom Music scroll speed, so you can easily compare there

⚒️ Fixes

  • Fixed traps not appearing if the practice mode range was set to just after they were meant to appear

    • This also resolves the fan favourite issue of Twombtorial Challenge being inaccurate from the actual level!

  • Fixed Electric Avenue being rewarded when using Golden Lute modifier

  • Fixed sorting by BPM not working correctly after changing difficulty

  • Fixed the navigation bar UI not updated to new keybinds immediately

  • Fixed immediate reentry of some menus not working correctly

  • Fixed the story mode menu position resetting when quitting the hard boss battle tutorial

  • Fixed the story mode menu position resetting when quitting from the game over screen of a boss battle

  • Fixed high score banner failing to appear if a higher score was achieved offline

  • Fixed positive VO playing when getting a game over in Challenges

  • Fixed a beatmap error in the final boss battle

  • Fixed a softlock that occurred when entering and exiting the calibration test from inside the bestiary

  • Fixed vibe power not scaling with playback speed in practice mode

    • Vibe power now correctly lasts longer when playing at 50% speed, for more accurate placement practice

  • Fixed feedback form overlapping dialogue in story mode gameplay

  • Fixed controls menu position resetting when changing a key bind

  • Fixed minigames not always displaying the early and late indicators

  • Fixed changing practice mode parameters and then disabling and re-enabling practice mode not returning the parameters to default

  • Fixed (? hopefully) the final hit VFX not playing

    • There were about 7 unique and exciting ways this could occur, but we hopefully got all of them! Please report if you see this issue again

  • Fixed (partially) a softlock that could occur during the first boss battle transition if the game was paused at the wrong time

    • This is a bandaid fix for a deeper issue that is much riskier to resolve without impacting the rest of the game

  • Fixed several remix mode inaccuracies (mostly in the editor)

