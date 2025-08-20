The publicbetatesting branch has received a new build with bug fixes and QoL updates!
You can access this branch by right-clicking Rift of the NecroDancer in your Steam library ➡️ Properties ➡️ Betas, and opting into publicbetatesting from the dropdown. Build 1.7.1-b21290 is live on the `publicbetatesting` beta branch on Steam - visit the "Properties" menu for Rift in your Steam library and navigate to the "Betas" tab to opt into this beta branch!
🔁 Changes
Changed practice mode to allow taking damage
Now, missing a hit in practice mode will actually decrease HP
If HP is decreased past 0, it will go into the negatives (so you can see how many times you were hit)
Added early and late indicators to MISSed notes
E and L indicators will display on MISSes (requires the E/L indicator setting to be turned on)
Changed vibe chains to still be rewarded even if food in the vibe chain was missed
Previously, missing a food item that was part of a vibe chain would not reward vibe power correctly
Now, food can be missed and the chain will still correctly give vibe power
Changed track select menu scroll speed
Just an experiment! We'd love to hear how you feel about it
We DIDN'T change Custom Music scroll speed, so you can easily compare there
⚒️ Fixes
Fixed traps not appearing if the practice mode range was set to just after they were meant to appear
This also resolves the fan favourite issue of Twombtorial Challenge being inaccurate from the actual level!
Fixed Electric Avenue being rewarded when using Golden Lute modifier
Fixed sorting by BPM not working correctly after changing difficulty
Fixed the navigation bar UI not updated to new keybinds immediately
Fixed immediate reentry of some menus not working correctly
Fixed the story mode menu position resetting when quitting the hard boss battle tutorial
Fixed the story mode menu position resetting when quitting from the game over screen of a boss battle
Fixed high score banner failing to appear if a higher score was achieved offline
Fixed positive VO playing when getting a game over in Challenges
Fixed a beatmap error in the final boss battle
Fixed a softlock that occurred when entering and exiting the calibration test from inside the bestiary
Fixed vibe power not scaling with playback speed in practice mode
Vibe power now correctly lasts longer when playing at 50% speed, for more accurate placement practice
Fixed feedback form overlapping dialogue in story mode gameplay
Fixed controls menu position resetting when changing a key bind
Fixed minigames not always displaying the early and late indicators
Fixed changing practice mode parameters and then disabling and re-enabling practice mode not returning the parameters to default
Fixed (? hopefully) the final hit VFX not playing
There were about 7 unique and exciting ways this could occur, but we hopefully got all of them! Please report if you see this issue again
Fixed (partially) a softlock that could occur during the first boss battle transition if the game was paused at the wrong time
This is a bandaid fix for a deeper issue that is much riskier to resolve without impacting the rest of the game
Fixed several remix mode inaccuracies (mostly in the editor)
Changed depots in publicbetatesting branch