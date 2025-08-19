Thank you once again for your feedback! We have managed to use it to make another day of bug fixes and improvements, a special shout-out to those of you who have checked the community localisation and made edits - the changes made so far have been included in this patch, so we're one step closer to being fully localised!

Fixed a bug where auto-cycling to the next available colour was working off the "Remove Completed Layers" setting instead of the "Limit Color Palette To Layer" setting.

Fixed a bug where switching colours was sometimes broken if you had the last colour in the palette selected.

Fixed a bug where if you had the "Remove Completed Colors From Palette" setting on and finished a colour, it wouldn't switch to the next available number.

New Competition Menu Added! - Hopefully, you are aware of our voxel art competition, but if you aren't, we are continuing on our community tradition from Coloring Pixels by hosting a competition to let you have your levels in the game! This new menu, accessible from the new trophy button in the main menu, will link you to all the information you need to get started.

New "Toggle click cancel when completing colour" setting (default to on) - Disabling this allows people who are using the "Toggle Click" setting to not have to re-click each time a colour is completed in the palette.

New "Limit Colour Palette to Layer" setting (default on) - Allows people to have the colour palette filled with total colours for the whole level and not filtered to those that are on the currently selected layer.