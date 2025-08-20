 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19672604 Edited 20 August 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Test Branch 1.0.79327 Test 2025-08-20

Design

  • Tribes, Raiders, Rebels and Barbarians now more likely to pillage improvements and attack units rather than cities

  • Slum improvements are now Urban (Behind the Throne)

Programming

  • AI pathfinder enhancements

  • AI combat tactics improvements

  • Improved AI attacks out of staging areas

  • Expanded and tweaked wording of warning of potential crashes on Raptor Lake CPUs

  • Owned DLCs on GoG are now cached in memory after receiving ownership

UI

  • Victory screen is updated when a player has met one of the victory conditions

  • Victory popup on game over mentions the last victory earned instead of the first

  • Score threshold for victory no longer shown after double/points victory achieved

  • Net yield tooltip now groups yields that subtract from each other (affects mods only)

  • Added loading screen hint about Advanced Help Text

  • Specialist help text without the advanced help text option now includes a simple yield total in the place of net modified yields

  • Cleaned up culture help text

  • Player and tribe tooltips no longer show relationship with unmet entities

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed cities not being able to be razed in no-character mode

  • Fixed AI sometimes not clearing or claiming city sites

  • Fixed net yield change tooltip for adjacent improvement modifiers

  • Fix events incorrectly showing origin of foreign occurrence

  • Fixed display of family tab when large numbers of luxuries are sent to family

  • Fixed helptext performance issue

  • Fixed units sometimes not getting bounced from occurrence impassable tiles

  • Fixed XP floating text sometimes not appearing

  • Fixed map scripts allowing unreachable non-boundary tiles

  • Fixed missing Tribal Truce and Peace missions in No Characters

  • Fixed ethnicity helptext issue in Heroes of the Aegean 6

  • Text and event fixes

