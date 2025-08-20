Test Branch 1.0.79327 Test 2025-08-20
Design
Tribes, Raiders, Rebels and Barbarians now more likely to pillage improvements and attack units rather than cities
Slum improvements are now Urban (Behind the Throne)
Programming
AI pathfinder enhancements
AI combat tactics improvements
Improved AI attacks out of staging areas
Expanded and tweaked wording of warning of potential crashes on Raptor Lake CPUs
Owned DLCs on GoG are now cached in memory after receiving ownership
UI
Victory screen is updated when a player has met one of the victory conditions
Victory popup on game over mentions the last victory earned instead of the first
Score threshold for victory no longer shown after double/points victory achieved
Net yield tooltip now groups yields that subtract from each other (affects mods only)
Added loading screen hint about Advanced Help Text
Specialist help text without the advanced help text option now includes a simple yield total in the place of net modified yields
Cleaned up culture help text
Player and tribe tooltips no longer show relationship with unmet entities
Bugs Fixed
Fixed cities not being able to be razed in no-character mode
Fixed AI sometimes not clearing or claiming city sites
Fixed net yield change tooltip for adjacent improvement modifiers
Fix events incorrectly showing origin of foreign occurrence
Fixed display of family tab when large numbers of luxuries are sent to family
Fixed helptext performance issue
Fixed units sometimes not getting bounced from occurrence impassable tiles
Fixed XP floating text sometimes not appearing
Fixed map scripts allowing unreachable non-boundary tiles
Fixed missing Tribal Truce and Peace missions in No Characters
Fixed ethnicity helptext issue in Heroes of the Aegean 6
Text and event fixes
Changed depots in test branch