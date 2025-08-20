Slum improvements are now Urban (Behind the Throne)

Tribes, Raiders, Rebels and Barbarians now more likely to pillage improvements and attack units rather than cities

Owned DLCs on GoG are now cached in memory after receiving ownership

Expanded and tweaked wording of warning of potential crashes on Raptor Lake CPUs

Improved AI attacks out of staging areas

Victory screen is updated when a player has met one of the victory conditions

Victory popup on game over mentions the last victory earned instead of the first

Score threshold for victory no longer shown after double/points victory achieved

Net yield tooltip now groups yields that subtract from each other (affects mods only)

Added loading screen hint about Advanced Help Text

Specialist help text without the advanced help text option now includes a simple yield total in the place of net modified yields

Cleaned up culture help text