20 August 2025 Build 19672594 Edited 20 August 2025 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Lots of general improvements and additions in version 0.17.

Hotfix 4 fixes an annoying fatal bug that was caught during playtesting.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3824621
