 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19672583 Edited 20 August 2025 – 18:13:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, the demo is now out, go check it out!


For those who didn't know already, there is a map exclusive to the demo.

Roadmap

The game is planned to release on 15 November. It’s going to feature 8 unique areas, each around the same size as the demo map. So roughly 8–10 times bigger overall.

September

Multiplayer functionality: you will be able to climb with up to 9 other players (10 total).

UI revamp and additional settings: each category of settings will have its own page, and there will be many more options, especially for graphics settings.

A lot more customization options: more hats, skirt skins, body skin color options...

October

Ghost replay system: for now it will be local, meaning you can replay your older runs. I hope to extend this globally so you can replay other players runs as well, but I can’t guarantee that yet.

Leaderboards for each map: You can discourage cheating, but it’s impossible to prevent it in a game like this. I’m planning some kind of manual verification for the fastest runs, still working this out.


November

Full game!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3083231
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link