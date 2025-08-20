Hey everyone, the demo is now out, go check it out!
For those who didn't know already, there is a map exclusive to the demo.
Roadmap
The game is planned to release on 15 November. It’s going to feature 8 unique areas, each around the same size as the demo map. So roughly 8–10 times bigger overall.
September
Multiplayer functionality: you will be able to climb with up to 9 other players (10 total).
UI revamp and additional settings: each category of settings will have its own page, and there will be many more options, especially for graphics settings.
A lot more customization options: more hats, skirt skins, body skin color options...
October
Ghost replay system: for now it will be local, meaning you can replay your older runs. I hope to extend this globally so you can replay other players runs as well, but I can’t guarantee that yet.
Leaderboards for each map: You can discourage cheating, but it’s impossible to prevent it in a game like this. I’m planning some kind of manual verification for the fastest runs, still working this out.
November
Full game!
Changed files in this update