Hey everyone, the demo is now out, go check it out!



For those who didn't know already, there is a map exclusive to the demo.

Roadmap

The game is planned to release on 15 November. It’s going to feature 8 unique areas, each around the same size as the demo map. So roughly 8–10 times bigger overall.

September

Multiplayer functionality: you will be able to climb with up to 9 other players (10 total).

UI revamp and additional settings: each category of settings will have its own page, and there will be many more options, especially for graphics settings.

A lot more customization options: more hats, skirt skins, body skin color options...

October

Ghost replay system: for now it will be local, meaning you can replay your older runs. I hope to extend this globally so you can replay other players runs as well, but I can’t guarantee that yet.

Leaderboards for each map: You can discourage cheating, but it’s impossible to prevent it in a game like this. I’m planning some kind of manual verification for the fastest runs, still working this out.



November

Full game!