MAJOR UPDATE! FPS increases - modified enhanced levels & more
All known bugs fixed as well -
Level Select now has Back Button
Major FPS Gains - I was getting 45fps on the POW map - now 80
This will make the game load alot faster & less taxing on GPU
Thanks for playing! I got another update coming soon with SSnake Skin and Sam Fisher Skin
