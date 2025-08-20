 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19672444 Edited 20 August 2025 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
MAJOR UPDATE! FPS increases - modified enhanced levels & more
All known bugs fixed as well -
Level Select now has Back Button
Major FPS Gains - I was getting 45fps on the POW map - now 80
This will make the game load alot faster & less taxing on GPU

Thanks for playing! I got another update coming soon with SSnake Skin and Sam Fisher Skin

Changed files in this update

Depot 3829441
  • Loading history…
