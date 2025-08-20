

🩹 Never Be Alone — Hotfix v0.11

The first hotfix for Never Be Alone is here! This update focuses on stability, bug fixes, and small improvements based on your feedback. The hotfix will be live on Steam in a few hours.

🛠 Fixes & Improvements

Camera shake on landing was too strong → now more subtle and natural.

Trash pile collision fixed.

Brute scaling bug fixed (let us know if you still see it).

Multiplayer crash on death resolved.

Chest loot duplication (caused by rejoining a save and using “Take All”) fixed. ⚠️ Please delete your current savefiles to avoid this issue lingering.

Ground item icons no longer remain visible when driving cars.

Bloater sliding bug (running in place when hit) fixed.

Cars spawning inside each other + incorrect textures corrected.

🆕 Content

Added a Work-in-Progress Diner POI (more polish coming later).

🚫 Temporary Changes

Dialogue & Missions disabled for now. They currently work in singleplayer, but since the game is always structured as multiplayer (friends can join/invite at any time), we had to disable them globally. Once multiplayer issues are resolved, dialogue and missions will return.

Thank you survivors for reporting issues and sharing feedback! Keep sending bug reports and thoughts in our Discord: 👉

https://discord.gg/U2zgJMfh5D

Remember: this is still Alpha, so your input is key to shaping the game. Stay safe out there, and never forget… You will Never Be Alone.