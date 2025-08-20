This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you so much for playing the Hollywood Animal "The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of" beta and sending us your feedback and bug reports. Your support means a lot!

We’ve just released the first patch, fixing the most frequent and critical issues.

Fixed an issue where technologies were becoming obsolete too quickly.

Technologies no longer become obsolete during upgrades — in other words, upgrades now effectively extend their lifespan. Additionally, upgrades become unavailable once a technology’s end-of-support has been announced, so you can no longer get stuck improving a technology that can no longer be used.

Unlocking Technical Support now takes half the time.

Unlocking Defensive Operations and Offensive Operations is also way faster now.

Fixed an issue where Bobby Martin, broken by an existential crisis and years of substance abuse, would vanish from the game world without a trace.

The popup notifying you of an attack on your staff now shows who ordered it instead of some nonsense.

Custom scripts ratings now respect the limit based on the number of story elements they contain.

Fixed a bug where the Coleman Graves quest could fail for no apparent reason.

Fixed incorrect display of your logo on the studio financial stats popup.

Services icon is no longer blurry.

Added the Ancient Puzzle story element icon.

Added illustrations for the new scandals.

'How do I enter Beta test'?

To switch to beta branch, do the following: Right-click the game in your Steam library -> Select Properties -> Select Betas -> Choose the beta branch from the dropdown -> The game will now update to the 'beta' branch (version 0.8.50.1EA or higher is what you’re looking for).

Please note that the beta is currently available in English only. Localizations are on the way and will be added soon.

Thank you!