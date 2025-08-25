 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19672127 Edited 25 August 2025 – 17:06:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

xd1 Update v.22.1.0.22

Changes:

  • Removed unnecessary object.

  • Fixed visibility of settings

  • Added Pasarak

  • Added Achievements for Pasarak

  • Fixed hints in Seeding

  • Fixed teleportations to the Prison of the Pogowick

  • Fixed visibility of the Seeding cursor

  • Added You can now change the Prison of items on Arrows

  • Added Seeding items are cheaper

  • Fixed Seeding money mountains

  • Added new seeds

  • Fixed Animatronics did not die when switching to Seeding

  • Fixed Dubai stolen card returns

  • Fixed on the Tulpa Defense seed The crosshair went behind the enemy

  • Fixed opening the inventory during events

  • Fixed test avatars during the cutscene return with George

  • Added for recording the Line under the Seed Input Window in the Super Menu

  • Fixed opening the inventory during quick returns to Dubai portal

  • Added additional dialog hints when switching to Seeding

  • Updated scenes when switching to Seeding

  • Fixed cursor invisibility in Documentation

  • Added a new enemy in Seeding

  • Fixed localization bugs

  • Fixed frame limitations when switching back from Dubai Secret

  • Added a checkpoint in Seeding

  • Fixed parasites stealing too much water Dubai

  • Fixed strange obstacles Seeding

  • Fixed descriptions of Seeding items

  • Added new soundtrack by fokifox for Seeding

  • Added Reroll functionality for items in the Seeding store

  • Fixed small details Seeding

  • Updated visual elements for Dubai cards

  • Added invulnerability indicator Seeding

