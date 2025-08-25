xd1 Update v.22.1.0.22
Changes:
Removed unnecessary object.
Fixed visibility of settings
Added Pasarak
Added Achievements for Pasarak
Fixed hints in Seeding
Fixed teleportations to the Prison of the Pogowick
Fixed visibility of the Seeding cursor
Added You can now change the Prison of items on Arrows
Added Seeding items are cheaper
Fixed Seeding money mountains
Added new seeds
Fixed Animatronics did not die when switching to Seeding
Fixed Dubai stolen card returns
Fixed on the Tulpa Defense seed The crosshair went behind the enemy
Fixed opening the inventory during events
Fixed test avatars during the cutscene return with George
Added for recording the Line under the Seed Input Window in the Super Menu
Fixed opening the inventory during quick returns to Dubai portal
Added additional dialog hints when switching to Seeding
Updated scenes when switching to Seeding
Fixed cursor invisibility in Documentation
Added a new enemy in Seeding
Fixed localization bugs
Fixed frame limitations when switching back from Dubai Secret
Added a checkpoint in Seeding
Fixed parasites stealing too much water Dubai
Fixed strange obstacles Seeding
Fixed descriptions of Seeding items
Added new soundtrack by fokifox for Seeding
Added Reroll functionality for items in the Seeding store
Fixed small details Seeding
Updated visual elements for Dubai cards
Added invulnerability indicator Seeding
You can support the game in this way:
by leaving a review on the game page,
by buying the wonderful OST,
by reporting bugs and writing out opinions,
and also by simply spreading the word about the game so that more animatronics will know!