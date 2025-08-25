xd1 Update v.22.1.0.22

Changes:

Removed unnecessary object.

Fixed visibility of settings

Added Pasarak

Added Achievements for Pasarak

Fixed hints in Seeding

Fixed teleportations to the Prison of the Pogowick

Fixed visibility of the Seeding cursor

Added You can now change the Prison of items on Arrows

Added Seeding items are cheaper

Fixed Seeding money mountains

Added new seeds

Fixed Animatronics did not die when switching to Seeding

Fixed Dubai stolen card returns

Fixed on the Tulpa Defense seed The crosshair went behind the enemy

Fixed opening the inventory during events

Fixed test avatars during the cutscene return with George

Added for recording the Line under the Seed Input Window in the Super Menu

Fixed opening the inventory during quick returns to Dubai portal

Added additional dialog hints when switching to Seeding

Updated scenes when switching to Seeding

Fixed cursor invisibility in Documentation

Added a new enemy in Seeding

Fixed localization bugs

Fixed frame limitations when switching back from Dubai Secret

Added a checkpoint in Seeding

Fixed parasites stealing too much water Dubai

Fixed strange obstacles Seeding

Fixed descriptions of Seeding items

Added new soundtrack by fokifox for Seeding

Added Reroll functionality for items in the Seeding store

Fixed small details Seeding

Updated visual elements for Dubai cards