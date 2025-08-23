BATTLE ROYALE MAP VARIANTS:

New variations of the Zarya Isle Battle Royale map have been added. Now featuring evening, night and even a rare night-vision variant alongside the standard daytime map!



MINI-ROYALE MAP ROTATION:

Mini-Royale is here to stay after it debuted in Operation Breakpoint. This time, all three maps (Invasion, Parks & Dam) are available and you have a random chance of getting each one whenever you drop in.



UNVAULTED ARENA MAPS:

Two fan-favourite arena maps have been brought back into the core experience. Welcome Dam and Brawl back into Overdrive Warfare, now here to stay for good with some minor improvements such as lighting and textures.



LIMITED-TIME MODES (ARENA):

- Close Quarters Moshpit (Returning)

- Glitched (Returning)

- Paintball 24/7 (Returning)



CORE ARENA MAP ROTATION (18):

- Parks

- Military Base

- Missile Silo

- Pit

- Paintball

- Fall

- Crash (Day)

- Crash (Night)

- Compound

- Decimation

- Underground

- Container Yard

- Invasion

- Facility 4

- Brawl

- Dam

- Goal (Premium Edition)

- Trench (Premium Edition)



GENERAL:

- New diamond camos added for Battle Royale and Arena Ranked Play

- Combat record now automatically closes upon death

- Can no longer shoot whilst searching a loot crate

- Already searched loot crates will now reset at half-time in Battle Royale

- Footstep and gunshot sound range decreased

- Decreased field of view whilst aiming down sights without an optic

- Resupply station ammo reverted from 90 to 120

- Red tag now appears above enemies in Battle Royale similar to Arena

- Missile Silo added to Close Quarters Moshpit

- New select game mode images for Arena & Battle Royale modes

- Increased pitch of menu click sound

- Ammo widget text colour now turns yellow when Stopping Power perk is equipped

- Ammo widget text colour now turns blue when High Voltage perk is equipped

- Loot crates are now guaranteed to drop either combat stims or ammo

- Safe zone damage before half-time ends decreased from 5 to 3

- Safe zone damage after half-time ends decreased from 10 to 5

