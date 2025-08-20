Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

🌊 Girls! Girls! Girls!? — Beach Episode DLC Out Now! 🌊

Your favorite crossdressing Akihabara maids are back and ready to make a splash! 💕 Dive into a sizzling summer retreat where beaches, bikinis, and romance are all on the menu.

Sena, Ayase, Hayasaka, and Nanase take the spotlight once again in this brand-new direct continuation of Girls! Girls! Girls!? They’ve traded in their maid uniforms for dazzling swimsuits—and all they need now is their manager to tell them just how cute they look. 🌸

What’s included in the Beach Episode?

🌺 Interactive Scenes

👙 Swimsuit Models

🎨 7 New CGs

🏖️ 7 New Backgrounds

🎶 5 New Music Tracks

This Beach Episode DLC is our heartfelt thank you for the overwhelming support you’ve given since release. Thanks to you, Girls! Girls! Girls!? has sold over 25,000 copies worldwide! 💖

That’s why this DLC is totally free for all Steam players who own the base game. Just update your game, and your tropical vacation with the café girls begins right away.

Whether you’re lounging by the seaside, sharing special moments, or sampling the menu your maids have prepared—this is one summer retreat you won’t forget.

✨ Your tropical vacation starts now at…



Thank you once again for your incredible support. We will see you on our next adventure!



- Myosuki Team