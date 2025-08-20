 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19672066
(Note: some changes announced in this change log were added in patches 0.25.1, 0.25.2, and 0.25.3)

  • Improvement: tutorials are more detailes and precise, highlight small "<" buttons, guide the player more (specially tutorial 01). Highlight intensity increased for better visibility
  • Bugfix: typewritter effect on tutorials may show BBtags
  • Improvement: translations corrected and improved. Added missing translations
  • Improvement: added song
  • Improvement: performance greatly improved by pooling 3D SFX. Most noticeable in big cities with > 300 trucks
  • Improvement: performance improved in trucks list window
  • Improvement: SFX volumes adjusted
  • Bugfix: truck and factory screens may show static noise
  • Bugfix: factory window may show incorrect information on custom maps
  • Improvement: first run screen improved, prepared for future precompiled shaders in Godot 4.5
  • Improvement: Log is now clickable to go to truck dispawn events, click on items
  • Bugfix: launchpad may be adjacent to two factories
  • Balance: reduced difficulty for production speed research
  • Improvement: Control+F to search factories is now much more user-friendly
  • Bugfix: tutorial 04 showed the wrong type of factory for Engine Assembly

