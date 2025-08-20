- Improvement: tutorials are more detailes and precise, highlight small "<" buttons, guide the player more (specially tutorial 01). Highlight intensity increased for better visibility
- Bugfix: typewritter effect on tutorials may show BBtags
- Improvement: translations corrected and improved. Added missing translations
- Improvement: added song
- Improvement: performance greatly improved by pooling 3D SFX. Most noticeable in big cities with > 300 trucks
- Improvement: performance improved in trucks list window
- Improvement: SFX volumes adjusted
- Bugfix: truck and factory screens may show static noise
- Bugfix: factory window may show incorrect information on custom maps
- Improvement: first run screen improved, prepared for future precompiled shaders in Godot 4.5
- Improvement: Log is now clickable to go to truck dispawn events, click on items
- Bugfix: launchpad may be adjacent to two factories
- Balance: reduced difficulty for production speed research
- Improvement: Control+F to search factories is now much more user-friendly
- Bugfix: tutorial 04 showed the wrong type of factory for Engine Assembly
Truck City v0.26-Playtest has just been released. This is the change log:
Update notes via Steam Community
(Note: some changes announced in this change log were added in patches 0.25.1, 0.25.2, and 0.25.3)
