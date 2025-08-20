Major Update V-1.9.6: Village Blessing, Winter Rift & New Guardian!
🌟 Village Blessing System
Players can now take on Order Lists from the Village Board in the central village.
Completing an order grants the entire party a permanent buff and unlocks the next level list.
From Level 1 to Level 10, nearly every item in the game will be requested.
Completing all levels grants a total of +25% permanent power boost for all heroes.
The final (10th level) buff is stronger than the previous ones.
This system will be a huge advantage in the challenging Void Portal maps.
❄️ New Region: Winter Rift
A brand new Void Portal area: Winter Rift!
Contains exclusive potions and crafting materials that can’t be found anywhere else.
Features unique bosses and monsters.
Each Hoba Stone and region transition applies random curses to players and random buffs to enemies.
This mechanic creates endlessly varied and challenging dungeon runs.
Normal difficulty for Void Portal is now available in both Orc Valley and Winter Rift!
🛡 New Hero: Guardian Veyra
Introducing a new Guardian hero: Veyra.
Veyra brings the Barrier System, which provides extra durability to the whole party.
The barrier also scales Veyra’s damage, making her a unique and powerful addition to your team.
🍵 New Potions
Guardian Brew, Rage Brew, and many more potions have been added to enemy drops.
Fixed issues with EXP potions.
⚔️ Balance & Content Updates
All enemies were tested and balanced again.
Ore veins in mining floors have been balanced.
Tier 3 Upgrade Stones have been added to drops.
All monster drop tables have been updated.
Various crafting recipes received minor adjustments.
Weapons and armor stats rebalanced.
Item durability and gold drops adjusted.
🐞 Bug Fixes & Optimization
Minor text errors fixed.
Various bugs squashed.
Performance optimizations applied.
Changed files in this update