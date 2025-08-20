 Skip to content
Major 20 August 2025 Build 19672031
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Update V-1.9.6: Village Blessing, Winter Rift & New Guardian!

🌟 Village Blessing System

  • Players can now take on Order Lists from the Village Board in the central village.

  • Completing an order grants the entire party a permanent buff and unlocks the next level list.

  • From Level 1 to Level 10, nearly every item in the game will be requested.

  • Completing all levels grants a total of +25% permanent power boost for all heroes.

  • The final (10th level) buff is stronger than the previous ones.

  • This system will be a huge advantage in the challenging Void Portal maps.

❄️ New Region: Winter Rift

  • A brand new Void Portal area: Winter Rift!

  • Contains exclusive potions and crafting materials that can’t be found anywhere else.

  • Features unique bosses and monsters.

  • Each Hoba Stone and region transition applies random curses to players and random buffs to enemies.

  • This mechanic creates endlessly varied and challenging dungeon runs.

  • Normal difficulty for Void Portal is now available in both Orc Valley and Winter Rift!

🛡 New Hero: Guardian Veyra

  • Introducing a new Guardian hero: Veyra.

  • Veyra brings the Barrier System, which provides extra durability to the whole party.

  • The barrier also scales Veyra’s damage, making her a unique and powerful addition to your team.

🍵 New Potions

  • Guardian Brew, Rage Brew, and many more potions have been added to enemy drops.

  • Fixed issues with EXP potions.

⚔️ Balance & Content Updates

  • All enemies were tested and balanced again.

  • Ore veins in mining floors have been balanced.

  • Tier 3 Upgrade Stones have been added to drops.

  • All monster drop tables have been updated.

  • Various crafting recipes received minor adjustments.

  • Weapons and armor stats rebalanced.

  • Item durability and gold drops adjusted.

🐞 Bug Fixes & Optimization

  • Minor text errors fixed.

  • Various bugs squashed.

  • Performance optimizations applied.

Changed files in this update

Windows Elixir of Life Content Depot 1594981
