20 August 2025 Build 19672017 Edited 20 August 2025 – 16:59:33 UTC by Wendy Share
We have made the following updates:

1. Resolved the bug where task completion status was not properly detected upon clearing objectives.
2. Implemented various stability enhancements and performance improvements.

※We apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused.

Thank you for playing "Japan Stigmatized Property Monitoring Association -Japan Stigmatized Property-".

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3809111
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809112
