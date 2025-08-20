We have made the following updates:
1. Resolved the bug where task completion status was not properly detected upon clearing objectives.
2. Implemented various stability enhancements and performance improvements.
※We apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused.
Thank you for playing "Japan Stigmatized Property Monitoring Association -Japan Stigmatized Property-".
Update Notice
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3809111
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809112
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update