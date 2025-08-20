 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19671928 Edited 20 August 2025 – 17:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Small dice models are back!

Choose between old and new dice in color settings.

Fixed Korean translation errors, improved collision detection.

Fixed bug where ready button may fail to prepare

Changed files in this update

Windows Yahtzee快艇骰子 Content Depot 1737691
