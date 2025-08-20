We know there’s still plenty to polish and a lot more content to add, but today we’re taking this big step thanks to you <3.

Our goal is to work alongside the community, listen to your feedback, and improve the game with frequent updates.



Every idea, every comment, and every run you play will help us take this project to the next level D:

This is just the beginning, and we want you to be part of the journey!



Thank you for joining us in this adventure <3