20 August 2025 Build 19671880 Edited 20 August 2025 – 16:52:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed decoration placement issues. (No more colliders)
  • Hidden icons in screensaver mode.
  • Fixed fish icon displaying non-unique version when fishing a unique.

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 2581951
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2581952
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2581953
  • Loading history…
