 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Dead by Daylight Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19671789 Edited 20 August 2025 – 16:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve heard you! In the latest update, you can now invert the Y-axis for mouse controls. Customize the controls to fit your playstyle and enjoy the game your way. Thanks to our community for the feedback — your suggestions help us make the game better!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2636001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link