Bug fixes
- Fixed carnivores keep hunting other creatures despite of having dead body to eat.
- Fixed issue with next turn button.
- Changed font Chinese to make it more readable.
- Potential fix for random crashes.
Changes
- Added new song: Drift by P4DZ
Release note v0.7.4.6
