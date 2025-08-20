 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19671482 Edited 20 August 2025 – 16:13:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fixes
- Fixed carnivores keep hunting other creatures despite of having dead body to eat.
- Fixed issue with next turn button.
- Changed font Chinese to make it more readable.
- Potential fix for random crashes.

Changes
- Added new song: Drift by P4DZ

Changed files in this update

Depot 2471971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link